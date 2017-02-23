5 Things To Do In Salisbury To Get Rid Of The Rainy Day Blues

by

By THERESA TUMMINELLO

Staff Writer

@theresa_tumm

In a small college town, it may be hard to find something to do when the weather is not so great. Luckily, Salisbury has some great indoor activities to help keep you occupied and entertained on a rainy day.

1. Like To Bowl?

Southbound Alley is just over a mile from campus and an excellent source of entertainment. Bring your friends and spend the afternoon bowling! With 20 lanes to bowl, an arcade and billiards tables, it is easy to spend multiple hours having fun inside while it rains outside. Southbound Alley offers student discounts, too; check out their website for exact hours and pricing.

2. Shop ‘Til You Drop

The Centre at Salisbury is an indoor mall located on North Salisbury Boulevard. The mall offers a great escape from the rainy day blues. This 862,000 square-foot facility is filled with 100 stores and franchises from restaurants such as Chick-Fil-A, Ruby Tuesdays and Auntie Anne’s to retail stores such as American Eagle, Express, Pacsun and Macy’s. The Centre at Salisbury also features Regal Cinemas, a movie theater with 16 rooms showing the newest and most popular movies.

3. Give Back To The Community

Consider donating some of your time to community service. The Maryland Food Bank- Eastern Shore Branch located in Salisbury is always looking for volunteers to help sort, pack and distribute food donated by community members. They accept walk-ins and are grateful for any help they receive! Volunteering in the warehouse will not only be a great indoor activity on a rainy day, but you will feel great afterwards knowing that you helped those less fortunate within our community.

4. The Perfect Night In

If transportation is hard to come across, stay in your dorm and have a movie day with your best friends. On Netflix, continue binging one of your favorite series or watch a movie. But what if you get hungry? Many restaurants in town deliver to campus and you may even get lucky and get a nice delivery man/woman that will deliver the food right to your dorm so you do not have to walk to the parking lot in the rain. Pat’s Pizzeria, located across the street from campus, has a wide variety of food options, including pizza, pasta, salads and more. Subrunners, a local sub shop, will bring you the pizza, sub or wrap of your choice with a $1 delivery fee. The food options in Salisbury are endless and you are sure to find a place that will satiate your hunger.

5. Kick Back and Relax

Maybe this awful weather came after a long stressful week of homework and classes. Take time for yourself to unwind! Yoga is always a great option to relax your muscles and calm your mind. Try these simple yoga poses posted by Buzzfeed. If yoga is not quite “your thing,” find new songs on Youtube, create a website showcasing your personal photography or Google search “cute puppy videos.” There are plenty of ways to de-stress, and what better time to do it than on a rainy day?

And, of course, you could always use the lousy weather as an excuse to catch up on upcoming homework, projects and papers… but where is the fun in that?

