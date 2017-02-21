How to be trendy on a college budget

by

By ALEXIS GRAMATES

Staff Writer

Back in the day, it was all about keeping up with the Joneses. In this day and age, it is all about keeping up with the Kardashians. We have all of the latest trends available at our fingertips; as soon as we open our phones, we see celebrity news and fashion all over social media. So, how do you keep up with the Kardashians when you are on an M.C. Hammer budget?

Get thrifty

The ’90s are coming back! Being different is the style now; you do not want to be seen walking down the street looking “basic.” So, pull out that old jean jacket you have had for five years—it will be trendy because no one will have the same one.

Shop smart

It is okay to buy labels, but you do not have to pay top dollar for them. T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and the outlets are your best friends in college. You can get the same styles and labels for way cheaper. A budget of $100 can go a long way when you shop smart.

Mix and match

Being trendy nowadays means mixing different pieces together and making them work. You do not need a full closet to have a great wardrobe. The best way to be stylish is to get a couple of plain shirts, mix them with some old jeans, add a statement piece and rock those converses. You will look like a New Yorker in a New York minute.

Spend time on your face, not money

Makeup videos on YouTube are lifesavers to women these days. They help women stay updated on the latest makeup styles as well as teaching viewers how to apply the makeup. To stay trendy, you do not have to get that MAC pallet or spend all of your money at Sephora. You can find similar quality, if not better, at Walmart or Target. Elf and NYX are very affordable, and they also keep your face healthy with minerals and do not test on animals!

Manicures at home

Nail salons can be very overpriced at times. Manicures should be a treat to women and not a chore you have to do every two to three weeks. If you have a steady hand and love to save money, invest in your favorite Essie color and get to painting. This is great because you can switch up your nail color as much as you want FOR FREE!

Staying up-to-date on fashion trends should be easy and not stressful. Take what you already have and just add a little something different that is in style. Shop smarter and go for the bargain instead of spending an arm and a leg on one shirt. Follow YouTube videos on how to do different makeup styles and give yourself at-home manicures as much as you want. Follow these simple steps and you will always be rich and trendy!

