“No Ban, No Wall, No Registry” Protest Sparks Salisbury Conversation

Photos By Ricky Pollitt

By Rishon Seaborn

News Editor

SU alumna Molly Likovich organizes “No Ban, No Wall, No Registry” protest outside downtown Salisbury´s courthouse on Saturday.

This peaceful protest offered support but also encouraged a conversation to be held within the community.

Likovich, a 22-year-old graduate, carried her inspiration from the recently attended Women’s March in Washington D.C. last month. This inspiration led to different acts of involvement and started with the process of calling local senators.

The message of activist and celebrity Emma Watson, “If not me then who, if not now then when?” has always resonated with Likovich.

When speaking about the process of trying to create awareness, Likovich said that “it’s hard, but I figured if I’m unhappy with the administration, I can’t just Tweet about it.”

After deciding to proceed with the plans, the created Facebook event page received over 200 responses.

The collectively shared motive pushed for unity and strength within the community, while keeping the idea that it is possible to change the world for someone else.

“It’s important that in my hometown my neighbors feel safe and loved,” Likovich said.

Likovich explained that in this new age of activism, protesting can simply be in the form of spreading kindness and getting up every day and doing your part.

She believes in the power of speaking out against the oppressor and staying informed about issues that individuals are passionate about. Likovich emphasizes the power of simply opening the door to a conversation.

“All acts are valid—all acts are courageous and brave,” Likovich said.

These exemplified actions were present as Trump supporters also came out to contribute their opinions, while the rally remained peaceful.

SU student Humaira Ahmed attended and expressed the significance of representation.

“As a child of immigrants, and an immigrant myself, and someone who wears a headscarf and is so openly Muslim, I felt it was important to go out and represent my people,” Ahmed said. “It’s important to stand up for the basic rights of those like me.”

The support system of people against the ban, wall and registry symbolized “you are not alone and we are here for you.”

As a Salisbury native herself, Ahmed explained just why this rally was necessary,

“Salisbury needed this rally because we are such a small town and cliquey type of community,” Ahmed said. “It was nice that people with disabilities, people of all race, age, gender and sexual orientation were able to come out and interact in a positive and empowering environment.”

The hope of the community is evident; despite the opposing voices, the conversation has already begun and the process of change is well on its way.

“I hope people are more understanding and compassionate to one another and really do their part in keeping the community safe for everyone,” Ahmed said. “Although it’s a lot to come out and participate in a rally, people should take action in their daily lives as well.”

