The Netflix Dilemma

by

By Jackie Bonola

Staff Writer

Netflix and its audience both depend on new movies and shows for entertainment, despite a rotation of great, older movies cycling through its library.

It is understandable that most viewers will select a movie to watch either because they have been waiting to see it, or there is a well-known actor or director in the movie. People spend several minutes trying to find the right thing to watch and, while doing this, might overlook some old classics. Netflix needs to make viewers aware of these movies.

The main purpose of Netflix is to binge-watch movies and TV shows—and unintentionally waste time. Striking gold is hard to come by, and usually what is trending on Netflix is a whole variety of new content that has been released in the last five months. We all have to get through the two-star 2015 movies before something worth our time arises. With these new, mediocre movies trending, it is difficult to find the older movies right away. Those searching end up wasting their time.

In this process, people seem to be neglecting older movies that are buried in the Rolodex of movies on Netflix. For a while, they had movies by the genius director, Stanley Kubrick. A lot of college students may not know who that is, and Netflix could be a resource to educate viewers on classic movies and directors.

With that being said, here is a list of awesome movies that were released before the turn of the century which are currently available on Netflix (but, of course, may change in the next month):

“Contact” (1997): A movie about regaining faith featuring a very young Matthew McConaughey and the talented Jodie Foster.

“Good Will Hunting” (1997): If you are a fan of Robin Williams, this is the movie for you. It is not really a comedy, but a heart-warming story of a university janitor that is secretly a mathematician.

“Pulp Fiction” (1994): This is the second film Quentin Tarantino directed and is often considered one of the greatest movies of all time.

“The Shining” (1980): A horror movie that created the pathway for better ones in the future.

“Jaws” (1975): Many quotes from this movie are still being used today, including the iconic phrase, “We are gonna need a bigger boat!”

Netflix does not have many movies from the 1970s, which is a shame because there are a lot of movies from that decade that are definitely worth the watch: “The Godfather,” “Alien,” “Taxi Driver” and “A Clockwork Orange.” Get it together, Netflix, so we fans of older films can get our fill of the classics, and locate them in a convenient way.

