Everything Was Awesome Again!

By Lilly Metcalfe

Staff Writer

Warner Brothers does it again with the release of “The Lego Batman Movie,” a spin-off of the successful “Lego Movie.” The film incorporates the same elements that made the original so successful, including excellent humor, a great story line and mature life lessons for children.

While Batman made an appearance in “The Lego Movie,” this newest film has no ties to the original, allowing Batman and Gotham City to be in a self-contained universe. This was wise for producers Dan Lin and Roy Lee because it allowed for in-depth character development.

The story is based on Batman’s problem with letting people into his life because he is scared of losing them in the same way he lost his parents. His struggles with this dilemma give the audience an important lesson that you cannot tackle life by yourself and push people away because everyone (even Batman) eventually needs assistance from their loved ones to accomplish a goal.

The creators really play on the audience’s previous knowledge of the Batman character. It was quite comical to witness all the references to the various movies and television shows that Batman has appeared in throughout history. These references led to many hilarious breakdowns of the fourth wall. Some include Batman and Superman’s tension filled relationship and the rivalry between Marvel Comics and DC Comics.

“The Lego Batman Movie” raked in $55.6 million in the first opening weekend, which beat the two other competing sequels, “John Wick: Chapter 2” and “Fifty Shades Darker.”

While being another success in this developing franchise, there are many theories as to why “The Lego Batman Movie” made less in sales in comparison to its predecessor. Perhaps it was not as heavily advertised as the original, “The Lego Movie.” Perhaps people probably thought it was a sequel that wouldn’t live up to “The Lego Movie,” or because it is a February movie, it will not receive as much profit anyway in comparison to a summer movie.

“The Lego Movie” franchise seems to have created a great formula for successful, entertaining films. Fans of “Batman” will adore the references, which means that those who are not educated in Batman and his movies should watch them all before viewing this film. Warner Bros. will soon will be releasing another Lego movie titled “The Lego Ninjago Movie.” This is something for Lego movie fans to look forward to. We will hope that Lego goes three for three.

The Flyer gives “The Lego Batman Movie” 8 out of 10 stars.

