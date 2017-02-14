Under the Feathers: SU men’s basketball’s Gordon Jeter

by

No. 23 Gordon Jeter

Senior Forward for SU Men’s Basketball

Hometown: Easton, Md.

What are your majors/minors and career aspirations?

“I am an Exercise Science major, and I have a minor in Athletic Coaching. I am pursuing a career in strength and conditioning/athletic performance at the college level.”

What made you want to play basketball at Salisbury?

“I was recruited very heavily by [former SU] coach Josh Merkel in high school. He and the majority of the team at the time came to my games in high school. On my visit here, I just naturally fit in with the guys and my recruiting class.”

What has been your favorite moment as part of SU men’s basketball while here at Salisbury, and why?

“Winning the CAC championship in 2015 is my favorite moment. I just remember the atmosphere being indescribable. I have never been in a gym with that type of energy, especially after we won and everyone stormed the court. It was incredible!”

You recently achieved your 1,000th career point. What did that moment feel like, and what did it mean to you?

“Before the game, I knew I was close. I also wanted to play the game to win and not let scoring my 1,000th point affect my game. I remember scoring with about two minutes left in the game, and after I made it, I thought to myself ‘I think that’s 1,000 but I’m not really sure.’ Scoring a 1,000 [points] meant so much! It was my first big milestone of my basketball career. I think my parents were more excited about it than I was so I gave my game ball to them.”

Fans see you battling in the paint, but also occasionally handling the ball like a guard. What do you enjoy about your part on the court, and what do you believe you bring to the team with your versatility?

“Throughout my basketball career I was taught a little bit about every position on the court. I think that’s why I am as versatile as I am. I wasn’t set to play a specific position until I got to Salisbury, where I became Salisbury’s starting center as [a] freshman. That’s when my game really started to change into a post player, but occasionally you will see some guard skills. My favorite thing to do on the court is pass the ball. I love getting assists to open teammates and making others better.”

Looking back on your time here at SU, what will you take away from it as a student-athlete?

“SU athletics and education are what separates SU from other Division III schools. This school carries a lot of energy and passion. One thing I will take away is ‘do what you love to do with energy and passion.’ You should wake up and be excited to achieve something every day.”

As a senior in your final season, what has been different for you this season in terms of being a leader with more veteran experience?

“It is difficult being a leader. That’s why everyone isn’t a leader. But I knew in order for me to lead this team I had to be more vocal and lead by example. When I don’t know the answer to something I ask for help. I still talk to some of my former teammates about what to do because I don’t have all the answers. I think being interdependent on those around me has made me a better leader.”

What is your favorite part of Salisbury University Athletics or your team-environment here at SU?

“My favorite part has been the energy the school brings to athletics and our team. It’s a great feeling two days after a game when someone you’ve never seen before comes up to you and says, ‘you played a great game the other night.’ The students here create that euphoric sports environment. If you were at the CAC championship game on Feb. 28, 2015, you would know what I am talking about.”

What is your favorite part of campus life at Salisbury, and why?

“My favorite part about campus life is eating in Commons. Commons is my hangout spot on campus. I go there to eat and to kill time between classes. Why not hang out somewhere where there is available food? It made sense to me.”

What are your hobbies and interests off the field?

“As much as I love basketball, there are a lot of other things I like to do off the court. I find entertainment the most with trying to play other sports. I like to snowboard, build cars, go to car shows, draw, play Frisbee [and] go to the beach. I am trying to get more into Olympic weightlifting and traveling in the future also.”

Where is your favorite place to go for a meal or snack on- or off-campus? Favorite food?

“I have a sweet tooth so any place that has something sweet or candy you could probably find me at. If Salisbury had a Boston Market, I would be there every day. But since there isn’t, my favorite place would have to be Moe’s Southwest Grill. Their queso is big factor.”

What music do you listen to in order to get ready for game-time, or what do you like to generally listen to?

“I like to listen to music with a good pace or lyrical sounds with lots of metaphors. I also listen to songs that just sound good to my ears or whatever is new. My playlists includes a lot of Drake, Future, Migos, Post Malone, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Kanye West, etc… Then there tends to be a few Chainsmokers, Rihanna, Kaiydo, Calvin Harris, DJ Snake [and] Major Lazer songs in there too.”

