SU students give real definition to the name “New Zoo”

By HALEY DICK

Gull Life Editor

The residents of the local Salisbury community were agitated by the trash that flooded the ground in what is known to SU students as “New Zoo,” consisting of Cedar Crossing and Varsity Lane.

Partying is a well-known staple in the college experience. Movies such as “Blue Mountain State,” “Neighbors” and many others promote the excess participation in drugs and alcohol.

According to Christopher Ingraham with The Washington Post, a “survey found that roughly 59.8 percent of full-time college students ages 18 to 22 drank at least monthly.”

College and partying almost seem to be synonymous in our society today, though it is agreed that not all college students are lumped into this category, as depicted in the survey results above. However, at SU, the partying and noise complaints of one incident have stemmed to pollution.

It has been brought to the attention of social media that several party-goers, typically college students flocking from SU, have been leaving their empty beer cans and red solo cups along the road in the streets of New Zoo, particularly on Cedar Crossing, including the parking lots of the developments and the sidewalks.

John D. Robinson Sr., a resident of the town of Salisbury, has gotten 138 likes and 421 shares on Facebook regarding his disgust with the litter.

“SU students. This is beyond ridiculous!! Clean up your mess and whoever owns these properties should be ashamed.”

Robinson’s post sparked a conversation within the comments that was mostly in agreement with his point of view. Commenters were describing the students who consciously left the trash on the ground as spoiled, disrespectful and unacceptable.

Throughout the commenters were also individuals defending the student population who did not participate in the pollution.

Melissa Cullen, a resident of Salisbury, commented, “I must say that this year, the students that live near the college in my neighborhood have been awesome! No trash issue what so ever and they are great young adults! Friendly additions to our community!”

Jacob Day, mayor of Salisbury, has heard the voices of the community and addressed the issue of concern.

“This is the first major gathering that we have had at that location in some time. It was something that needed a quick response and received it, but, of course, we prefer to not have this sort of situation.”

Day indicated that the Housing and Community Development Department (HCDD) issued 25 citations to the landlord, one to each of the 25 units where there was litter on the ground. Each citation had the potential of being fined $1,000 a day after 24 hours of no clean-up action being taken, but there was a quick, cooperative turnaround from the management company resulting in a full-scale clean up and all fines being dissolved.

For decades, there has been major conflict between Salisbury University students and the neighborhoods in which they live. Mayor Day commented on how the situation has changed.

“In the last two years, we have not seen any of those concerns from the neighbors. It has dramatically turned around; things are different and so much better. There is a fantastic relationship between students and the Camden and university neighborhoods, and the major difference was that the university changed its punishments for off-campus parties, with the consequences becoming more severe. It has been effective.”

Day’s final remarks touched upon the importance of the University and its students to the city of Salisbury as a whole.

“My aspirations for our community are really dependent upon us being a place where students not only want to come to school, but where young educated entrepreneurs want to stay after college. This place can be that, and we are already on our way.”

Mayor Day also emphasized the golden rule, which is how important it is for us to remember to treat everyone with respect, no matter our age.

“I think we have seen a lot of that, and this is just one incident that is not unusual in a college town, but something that we can all learn from to do better.”

