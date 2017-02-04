SU students march for women’s rights

by

By HALEY DICK

Gull Life Editor

Thousands of Americans gathered on Jan. 21 in cities across the nation to march for what they believed in, and SU students were among them.

The Women’s March on Washington had a mission to “send a bold message to our government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us,” as defined on their website.

While the main event was held in Washington D.C., 673 sister marches, defined by the website as “solidarity events inspired by the Women’s March on Washington, and organized by volunteers around the world,” took place in cities across the United States and the world. SU students were among the estimated 4,814,000 marchers in total, taking the streets of Manhattan, N.Y. as well as the nation’s capital.

Americans across the country were unsure of both what the march was in response to and what the marchers were fighting for. While some argued that it was fueled by Trump haters and Hillary lovers, others argue it was more broad than that, simply emphasizing the importance of human and women rights to the public.

In an article on The Daily Caller, Amber Randall writes, “another Trump supporter said the march didn’t make sense, because women aren’t being forced to give up their rights.”

While that statement is true, it is apparent that the participants marched to demonstrate the simple fear of losing their rights as women in America.

Allie Soel, in the graduating class of 2020, shared her reasoning for marching in Manhattan along Third Avenue.

“I marched for equality. For me it was not about being anti-Trump, but being pro-women, LGBTQ+, immigrants, the special needs community, science, public education and healthcare. It was about making our voices heard and saying we would not be complacent. We are supporting love and peace among everyone.”

Sarah Clark, also in the class of 2020, comments on the march in Manhattan through her eyes.

“What I experienced was over 500,000 men, women and children of all different backgrounds coming together to stand up for our rights and what we believe in. My biggest takeaway was that no matter what conflicts are going on in our country, ‘a country united will never be divided.’”

The march is estimated to be the “biggest one-day protest in U.S. history,” according to Jason Easley’s article on PoliticusUSA, and SU students were among the millions of people who took the streets to make history in America.