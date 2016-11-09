Making amends after divisive election season

by

By Luke Wathen

Staff Writer

At long last, the election season is finished. After a year and a half of vitriol, surprise scandals and gaffes from both candidates, the American people have spoken and it appears that Donald Trump will be our next president.

Election seasons seem to bring out the worst in people, whether they be on the left or right. People, for whatever reason, get so enveloped in their candidate’s message that they are willing to sever relationships with people that they have known for years simply for disagreeing with them. This was especially true in this election, as I am sure that we have all felt the need to unfriend someone on social media for repetitive memes about either Trump or Hillary Clinton or posting a slew of insults for whatever candidate you supported.

No matter who won the election, it was always evident that one half of the country would be satisfied while another would be devastated. It did not matter who won—a huge population would lose regardless.

Now that the election is over, it is time to make amends and reconnect some broken bridges.

Whether you were the one who experienced harassment or did the harassing, now is the time to reach out to the friends, colleagues and relatives that you distanced yourself from during this election and put the past behind you. Remember, just because they supported someone you disagreed with or vice-versa does not make them a surrogate of that candidate. This election, like many, boiled down to citizens simply choosing who they felt to be the lesser of two evils.

Trump and Clinton are two of the most flawed candidates in recent memory. The former is an egotistical hothead with no political experience while the latter has had a rather lackluster political career and a laundry list of controversies connected to her name. Frankly, neither candidate is qualified for the office of the presidency, so it seems ridiculous to sever a relationship with someone because of their support for either one.

As previously stated, the majority of votes for Trump on Tuesday night came from decent people who were sick of the political establishment and nepotism that has taken over Washington. Few were sexists, racists, homophobes, xenophobes or any other label for the “basket of deplorables”—they were just regular people who were a bit frustrated.

Those who voted for Clinton were similar in that regard. Few of them were the corrupt elites that allowed her to take the Democratic nomination despite her overwhelming faults, most were yet again decent people who did not appreciate the abrasive leadership that a Trump presidency might possibly entail.

Regardless of your views, just remember that we are all united as Americans. It does not matter what way you personally voted, the masses have spoken in favor of Donald Trump and he will be our leader for the next four years. In 2020, I hope we look back on our actions now as a cautionary tale on the dangers of partisanship and become more cohesive in our beliefs and civil in our discourse.